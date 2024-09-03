Doncaster enterprise receives a surprise donation
Roxanne, a beautiful, vibrant thirty something young lady, born with Downs Syndrome, lived life to the fullest and was a regular at the DICE Karaoke Pub Nights. Sadly, she gained her wings very suddenly in 2020.
To carry on the volunteer and fundraising work that Roxanne had been passionate about The Roxanne Thomas Project was formed (theroxannethomasproject.co.uk) by her family and DICE was so touched to be included in their donations this year.
DICE do not receive any statutory funding so every penny donated is so appreciated and all donations are put back into the services provided for members and friends of DICE attending events and activities.
The first picture shows Gill, Roxanne’s mum, stood next to Toni, a DICE member, kindly handing over the cheque to Suzanne, one of the DICE Drama Staff, and the Drama Day Centre members and staff. The second picture is the lovely Roxanne.
