Doncaster enterprise receives a surprise donation

DICE Enterprise is a Doncaster not-for-profit Social Enterprise providing social and life changing activities for disabled adults from Doncaster and the surrounding areas. It was a great surprise to be contacted by The Roxanne Thomas Project who wanted to donate a massive £800 from their summer fundraising.

Roxanne, a beautiful, vibrant thirty something young lady, born with Downs Syndrome, lived life to the fullest and was a regular at the DICE Karaoke Pub Nights. Sadly, she gained her wings very suddenly in 2020.

To carry on the volunteer and fundraising work that Roxanne had been passionate about The Roxanne Thomas Project was formed (theroxannethomasproject.co.uk) by her family and DICE was so touched to be included in their donations this year.

DICE do not receive any statutory funding so every penny donated is so appreciated and all donations are put back into the services provided for members and friends of DICE attending events and activities.

Gill, from The Roxanne Thomas Project, (in yellow) hands over the £800 cheque to DICE.

The first picture shows Gill, Roxanne’s mum, stood next to Toni, a DICE member, kindly handing over the cheque to Suzanne, one of the DICE Drama Staff, and the Drama Day Centre members and staff. The second picture is the lovely Roxanne.