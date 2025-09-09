Doncaster Anti-racism Partnership shortlisted for national award

The Doncaster Anti-racism Partnership has been shortlisted for the Excellence in Community Partnership Award at the National BAME Health and Care Awards 2025.

The partnership brings together Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), City of Doncaster Council, and the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, Doncaster Social Isolation Alliance and Volunteer bank, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, South Yorkshire Police, DN Colleges, Sheffield Hallam University, The University of Sheffield and The Black Leadership Group.

A steering group was established with senior representatives from the partner organisations, to take collective action to develop an anti-racist approach in the workplace. Anti-racism means a commitment to taking proactive actions to tackling racism and fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for all.

The Doncaster Anti-racism Partnership is the first time so many organisations in the borough have come together in this way. The collaboration is centred on embedding fair and transparent recruitment practices, creating shared opportunities for training and awareness-raising, and delivering clear and unified messaging which reinforces the collective commitment to becoming anti-racist organisations.

Hands together in a circle

Colleagues with lived experience of racism, workplace networks, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) leads, and senior leaders are all actively involved. This inclusive approach ensures that decisions are shaped by those most affected, while also driving real organisational accountability.

Since its launch, the partnership has already delivered joint campaigns and activities, including a Positive Action webinar, the Race Equality Every Week campaign, a review of recruitment advertising using AI to reduce bias, scoping for joint anti-racism training, and the development of new allyship resources. An event is also planned for later this year to share progress and learning.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, and Chair of the anti-racism steering group said: "This nomination is a real recognition of the work and commitment shown by partners across Doncaster.

"The Anti-racism partnership is about collaboration, action and accountability - making sure our organisations don’t just talk about inclusion, and instead take a proactive approach to work to dismantle barriers and create fairer workplaces. I’m proud that Doncaster is leading the way on our collaborative work on anti-racism and that the efforts of colleagues, staff networks and community partners are being acknowledged on a national stage."

Fiona Leahy, Workforce Lead for Doncaster Place said: "Being shortlisted is an achievement we can all share. This partnership is built on the belief that change is only possible when we work together, listen to those with lived experience, and take responsibility for creating fairer, more inclusive organisations. This recognition shows the progress we are making and the strength of what can be achieved in Doncaster."

The winners of the National BAME Health and Care Awards 2025 will be announced later this year.