Does your pet dog have what it takes to be an opera star?

If your pet pooch is the canine equivalent of Brad Pitt or Scarlett Johansson, then they could win a place in the spotlight in the beautiful and romantic opera La Bohème, coming to Sheffield City Hall on 01 May 2025.

Award-winning opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: “People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat Holly Go-Lightly was in one of my productions and was an instant hit. Since then, we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage.”

“When we last did La Bohème in 2023 we asked local people to volunteer their pets - it was a huge success. We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners!”

“We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

La Bohéme

We are urgently looking for a dog. Your pet needs to be well-behaved and medium / small – and as his owner, you will need to be prepared to go on-stage in costume to look after him or her.

Please send photographs of your dog to Ellen Kent at [email protected]. Please include your contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of your dog. We will contact you if you are successful.

Ellen Kent brings one of the most romantic operas ever-written to the stage in her new tour, traditionally staged and featuring beautiful sets and costumes. The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include snow effects and Musetta’s dog will also make an entrance.

“Ellen Kent always includes extra touches and here we had a colourful carnival scene with street entertainers, a local brass, snow effects and a dog (very well behaved on the night).” – Bristol Post

Puccini’s masterpiece, La Bohème, is based on Henri Murger’s novel Scenes de la vie de boheme. Set in Paris, it focuses on the love between seamstress Mimi and poet Rodolfo.

This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including ‘Your Tiny Hand is Frozen’, ‘They Call Me Mimi’ and ‘Musetta’s Waltz’.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

* Cast subject to change.