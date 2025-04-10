Ditch the eggs, these chocolate cocktails are what Easter’s really about
This year, trade your chocolate bunny for something smoother. Forget what you know about liqueur, there’s one that’s quietly building a cult following, and it’s just launched in chocolate form.
Licor 43 is a rich blend of Spanish liqueur and fine cocoa is fast becoming a UK favourite, containing vanilla, citrus and spice all wrapped in a silky chocolate finish.
Here are two Easter inspired cocktail recipes that would be perfect for the occasion.
Choco Glow 43
Ingredients:
- 50ml Licor 43 Chocolate Original
- 80ml Hot chocolate
- 1 Hot espresso coffee
- Whipped cream
- Fresh raspberry & grated chocolate (for garnish)
Method:
- Stir together the hot chocolate, espresso, and Licor 43 Chocolate Original.
- Top with a generous helping of whipped cream, garnish with a fresh raspberry, and finish with a sprinkle of grated dark chocolate.
- Bliss in a glass!
Chocolatina
A silky smooth chocolate martini, perfect for an Easter toast.
Ingredients:
- 25ml Licor 43 Chocolate Original
- 25ml Vodka
- 25ml Cream
- Chocolate shavings (for garnish)
Method:
- Chill a martini glass in the freezer.
- In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine Licor 43 Chocolate Original, vodka, and cream.
- Shake vigorously until well chilled, then strain into the chilled glass.
- Garnish with chocolate shavings for an extra touch of elegance.
- Sip and savour the indulgence.
Enjoy these Easter-ready delights and make the holiday even sweeter with Licor 43 Chocolate!