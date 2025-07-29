Deepcar celebrates local hero marking 50 years as a lollipop lady

The Deepcar community has come together to honour lollipop lady Jackie Higginbottom, as she marks 50 years of helping thousands of children safely get to school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held on July 14 at the Woodhead Park housing development, a residential scheme of 223 new homes, being delivered by Stonebridge Homes (part of Henry Boot). The ceremony included a presentation and the burying a time capsule filled with heartfelt drawings and messages from children at the local Royd Infant School on the plot of one of the last homes to be built on the site.

The event was also attended by Tess Warburton, school crossing patrol supervisor at Sheffield City Council and Sean Sly, Head Teacher of Royd School, as well as local council staff and a team from Stonebridge Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Ben Miskell, Chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Jackie is more than just a lollipop lady; she’s a local legend.

Burying the time capsule

“Her warmth, dedication and cheerful presence have touched the lives of so many families. We’re honoured to celebrate her legacy in a way that will be remembered for generations.”

Steve Errington, Managing Director at Stonebridge Homes, part of Henery Boot, added: “At Stonebridge Homes, we believe in building more than homes; we build communities. This event is a perfect example of how people like Jackie bring heart and soul to the places we create. We’re proud to be part of this celebration.”

Sean Sly, Head Teacher at Royds Infant School, added: “Our pupils were thrilled to contribute to the time capsule. Jackie has been a constant, friendly face for so many of them from both past and present. This is a wonderful way to show our appreciation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration also marks a construction milestone for Stonebridge Homes’ Woodhead Park residential development, which offers stylish 3, 4 and 5-bedroom homes and is now welcoming viewings and virtual appointments.