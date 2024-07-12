Dedicated family raise over £2,000 in memory of loved one who was support by local charity Henshaws

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jack Wray took part in the Henshaws Hundreds Challenge, walking the Cumbria Way for his sister Daisy who attended the Arts and Crafts Centre.

Daisy sadly passed away in December 2023, and was so loved by all at Henshaws who knew how much she loved attending the workshops at the Arts and Crafts Centre.

Jack and his family raised an incredible £2048 for Henshaws in memory of Daisy, by walking all 73 miles across the Cumbria Way.

Jack says: “Henshaws gave Daisy the perfect setting to explore her creativity with music sessions, where she conducted her own tune on every visit

“This was something she always looked forward to for the 14 years she visited, making friends for life.”

Reflecting on his sister, Jack shared “Daisy was a lover of life, she was always up for a social occasion, especially when it involved cake, friends and fun.”

“My sister had her challenges in life with complex health needs but she didn’t let that slow her down, making as much trouble as she could wherever she went”.

Jack and his wonderful team absolutely smashed their hike along Cumbria Way and had some great feedback for the adventure.

Jack says: "73 miles over five days might sound like a walk in the park, but when the national park is the Lake District, you can guarantee two things: rain and hills!

“The good news is we made it! Finished the walk in Carlisle at about 4pm, hurried along by the prospect of catching an earlier train.

“The last few days were good walking, although a tough climb up an overflowing beck to High Pike on day 4 had us questioning whether we’d chosen the right path. Followed on day 5 by an enforced deviation from the right path to avoid a landslide outside Caldbeck; this sent us through some boggy cow fields that forced some of the party to attempt skiing through the mud. It ended as you’d expect; sat in a puddle.

“The last few miles were a little less than inspiring along a tarmac cycle path, passing a bin lorry depot, but we made it from Ulverston and couldn't be happier to be fundraising for a brilliant charity.”

For the month of June, Henshaws invited local people and supporters to join their fundraising campaign and take on their very own challenge to raise £100.

The money raised will help Henshaws support those living with sight loss and other disabilities to build skills, develop confidence and look forward to a more positive future.

Every generous donation is being match funded, so with each pound raised this will be doubled.

Jack finally shared “myself, Daisy’s mum Vicky, stepdad Owen and all the family are so grateful for what Henshaws did for our Dais!”

To donate to Jack Wray in memory of Daisy, please see their fundraising page here.

For more information about Henshaws and the support they provide to the local communities in Yorkshire, please see their website here.