Debbie celebrates £1,000 lottery win thanks to Bluebell Wood

A Retford woman is celebrating after scooping the grand prize of £1,000 in Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’s weekly charity lottery.

Debbie Porter only signed up to the lottery seven months ago and couldn’t believe her luck when she received the news. The £1,000 win couldn’t have come at a better time as Debbie has been undergoing chemotherapy since June following a diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

Debbie said: “I’m absolutely over the moon! I never imagined I’d win, but I’m thrilled to support such a fantastic cause and to win it is just the cherry on top!

“I started playing the lottery around the same time as my treatment began and I’m just having my last round of chemotherapy now so the timing is perfect. Knowing how rubbish I’ve felt, and realising there are others going through similar challenges, is heartbreaking. I understand how hard it is on families caring for a loved one with an illness and that’s why I’m so passionate about supporting Bluebell Wood and wanted to join the lottery.

Debbie Porter

“When you experience a shock yourself, you realise how precious life is and how important it is to do good and give back. Life is fast and unpredictable - it’s important to do more and help where we can so I would encourage others to think about joining the lottery too if they can.”

The win has allowed Debbie to plan a much-needed holiday with friends to Scotland, which she is extremely excited for, after not being able to celebrate her 60th birthday due to illness. The trip, set for May, will include a stay in Argyle near Duntrune Castle.

Debbie, who works as an Animal Welfare Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, is passionate about ensuring animals are cared for to the highest standards. Her role involves overseeing every aspect of animal welfare—from eating, sleeping, and temperature regulation to ensuring adequate outdoor cover.

Added Debbie: "I love my job and animals; it’s a big role, but pushing welfare standards is incredibly rewarding.

"I’m so excited to go to Scotland and walk in the woods and watch the beavers that have been released in the area. It’s something to really look forward to and I can do this thanks to winning the Bluebell Wood lottery.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has also been a supporter of Bluebell Wood, contributing through initiatives like selling limited-edition charity bottles of Henderson’s Relish and hosting networking events. Debbie’s commitment to both animals and charitable causes reflects her

Debbie also hopes to do more for Bluebell Wood through volunteering with her workplace, bringing games for the children to enjoy, artifacts from Yorkshire Wildlife Park, whilst raising further awareness for the hospice.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, supports babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions and is currently supporting hundreds of families, both in the North Anston hospice and in family homes. The lottery provides a unique opportunity for supporters to contribute to the charity’s mission while having the chance to win fabulous prizes. Tickets start at just £1 each week, and every entry helps make a difference.

Samuel Clayton, Lottery Development Officer at Bluebell Wood said, “We are so grateful for Debbie’s support, and I want to say a huge thank you to her for playing our lottery and congratulations on her win.”

If you’d like to join the Bluebell Wood Lottery and be part of helping to support the families we care for, contact [email protected] or visit our website www.bluebellwood.org.