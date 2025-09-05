A care home in Barnsley has been praised by watchdogs who described the service as ‘exemplary’.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Deangate Care Home on Towngate in Mapplewell at the end of July.

The team from the national watchdog - which regularly inspects care facilities across the country - were greets by happy residents and their relatives, who were ‘overwhelmingly positive’ about their experience in the home.

An assessment officially published today (September 5) found the overall service to be ‘outstanding’.

Inspections are broken down into five categories, with two of those being rated outstanding - ‘caring’ and ‘well-led’ - while the other three, including ‘safe’, ‘effective’ and ‘responsive’ were rated as ‘good’.

The assessment described the home’s staff as ‘highly experienced’ and claimed that they ‘continually strived to improve the lives of people at the service’.

The care home, which is managed by Hillcare, prides itself on its full calendar of activities, with residents encouraged to stay active and take part in a number of outings thanks to help from the service’s award-winning activities co-ordinator Rachael Addy.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “At Deangate Care Home, we found a service providing exemplary care which gave people living there the best possible home experience. Kind and caring staff built strong relationships and bonds with people, supported them to live independently and understand their individual care needs.

“People and their relatives were overwhelmingly positive about the home, describing wonderful staff going out of their way to support people with many saying they couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

“It was encouraging to hear people had access to an impressive number of social events and activities. This included church visits and a local toddler group visiting the home. Staff also organised for people who liked art to have their work displayed in a local museum.

“Staff went above and beyond to ensure people could reach their goals. For example, on person lost their ability to walk following a fall but staff worked patiently with them alongside physiotherapists to gain their confidence back.

“Leaders and staff at Deangate Care Home should be very proud of the findings of this report. It’s clear the home was committed to treating people as individuals and empowering them to achieve their goals and lead fulfilling lives. Other care homes should look to this report to see if there’s anything to learn from it.”