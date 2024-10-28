David Pierce Pocket Park opening ceremony

The David Pierce Pocket Park on Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge, is now ready for a grand opening ceremony at 12pm on Saturday 9th November.

The park which has been created from the patch of black tarmac at the junction of Machon Bank Road and Violet Bank Road has been fully planted by willing volunteers over the last few weeks. There are a variety of plants and a small tree and some wooden seats so that anyone who has just visited Nether Edge shops can sit and relax for a short period.

Ken Lambert, the chairperson of NENG (Nether Edge Neighbourhood Group) will give a small speech and the ribbon will be cut by Gina Pierce, wife of the late David Pierce in who’s memory the park is named, and John Scholey who with his wife Enid made a substantial donation that helped the creation of the park to go ahead. David Pierce was an active member of the Neighbourhood Group and chairman for several years and was well known by many people in the area for the work he did on behalf of the community.

Local MP, Abtisam Mohammed, and the Nether Edge Councillors have been invited to the opening and have said that they will try to attend, other engagements allowing. Also invited is Richard Bacon who has done all of the landscaping work and a representative of Amey who very kindly removed the tarmac and provided the topsoil free of charge.

Prior to the opening, on 31st October, Halloween, Sandra Laja, who has been responsible for all the planting, is inviting any parents and / or children to bring carved pumpkins to the pocket park early evening between 5pm and 6pm and they will be set up and displayed for the rest of the evening. Sandra will provide LED candles.