dash for darts 2024

darts is back running the Doncaster City 10K!

dash for darts is back for 2024! darts is Doncaster’s award-winning participatory arts charity, providing creative health and learning programmes in communities across our city. The charity is excited to announce that it has an amazing team of darts runners entering this year’s race, all in the name of fundraising. All donations raised go towards ensuring that its vital programmes can continue and remain accessible for Doncaster residents.

Doncaster’s City 10K is set to be a great day of fun, community and celebration. darts is partnering with organisers Curly’s Athletes to fundraise and spread the word about the race and the impact that the charity has on improving life, learning and health.

Keep your eye on darts’ website and be sure to follow the social media channels to get to know the runners and find out more about the reasons for raising funds – including stories from Doncaster residents who benefit from darts’ programmes.

Your donation can make a difference

The darts team – including staff, trustees and freelance artists - ran for the charity last year. Each donation raised contributed to the continuation of essential community programmes, such as Singing for Memory (a music group for those with dementia), Creative Directions (a creative group for adults that focuses on mental health and wellbeing) and many more.

This year, donations mean even more for darts. It has become harder than ever to fundraise as a charity, with the level of need being at a critical high in the pandemic’s aftermath and the current cost of living crisis.

Each pound raised will go towards ensuring that darts can continue supporting communities and providing proven creative solutions to health and learning inequalities across Doncaster. So many people rely on, and are connected by, darts’ programmes: the continuation of the charity’s work is paramount in Doncaster today.

dash for darts is a fun, easy way for you to get behind and support a very important Doncaster cause at a time when it is needed most.

If you would like to join in the fun and run in this year’s 10K to fundraise for darts, please let them know! Contact [email protected]

To sponsor and donate to dash for darts 2024, click here: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/27013#!/DonationDetails