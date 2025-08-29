Darnall children become “Community Champions” over summer

By Saima Younis
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 15:44 BST
This summer, children from Darnall swapped their schoolbooks for service as part of the Community Champions programme, run by Women of South Yorkshire (WSY).

The four-week initiative encouraged primary school children to take pride in their neighbourhood, while learning about teamwork, safety, and the environment.

Activities ranged from litter-picking with local councillor Qais Al Ahdal, to visiting elderly residents at a local care home, designing community safety posters for South Yorkshire Police, learning about trees and planting edibles.

The programme culminated in a community picnic, where families gathered to celebrate the children’s achievements. Certificates were presented to the young champions, recognising their hard work and positive impact on the local community.

With SYP community officers learning about safety
With SYP community officers learning about safety

Councillor Al Ahdal congratulated the children: “The young people have set a wonderful example for us all. Their energy, kindness, and sense of responsibility towards Darnall is inspiring.”

With smiles, laughter and plenty of memories made, Darnall’s Community Champions signed off the summer having left a lasting mark on their community — and each other.

