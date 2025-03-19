Dame Kelly Holmes Trust launches mentoring programme in Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust is delighted to announce its partnership with Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, as the charity continues to expand the reach of its one-to-one mentoring programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working with Sheffield Children’s the programme will put world class athlete mentors shoulder to shoulder with children and young people being treated for serious illnesses and conditions.

Building on successful pilot projects at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital, funds from Sport England, designed to tackle inequalities in accessing sport and physical activity, will allow the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to support young people on their journey to recovery during or following their time spent in hospital for a range of conditions in Sheffield, as well as relaunching in Alder Hey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set to run until summer 2026, the programme will support 75-100 young people and their families in each hospital over the next 12-18 months.

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust athlete mentor, Henry Cookey.

Designed to use personal, social and emotional development practices to increase the participants’ confidence, self-esteem and resilience, the sessions are delivered online to be accessible either from hospital, during recovery or whilst waiting for procedures or treatment.

With a focus on encouraging and motivating young people to become more active whilst managing their condition, and to highlight and focus on the positive outcomes that come from adopting wellbeing strategies and techniques. 76% of previous participants on the programme noted an improvement in their wellbeing, with 65% increasing their levels of physical activity.

Henry Cookey, Trust athlete mentor, Commonwealth, and five times British Champion Taekwondo fighter said: "It's so inspiring seeing what these young people have overcome and still be such amazing characters, they have so much potential and it's great working to bring that out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I see such a big positive change in them and their outlook between the first and last session and form a great relationship with them. Having the sessions online gives us the chance to be anywhere in the country (or the world) and still make such a big impact on someone going through a tough time. It's such an honour and so great to be part of such an amazing programme, and I can't wait to do more and meet more of these superheroes!"

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust athlete mentor, David Hill.

Young people choose the athlete mentor they best relate to and are offered the opportunity to focus on the future after illness. Athletes have proven leadership qualities, a positive mind-set and effective communications skills. They know how to achieve their goals and apply resilience during the highs and lows of competitive sport and life, and many have suffered setbacks which the patients can relate to.

Dave Hill, Paralympic swimmer and triathlete, and Trust athlete mentor who has worked on the programme with young people at Great Ormond Street Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, said: “There is so much gratification that I gain in connecting with the young people we work with through the hospital programmes, through the highs and lows of our life stories so far, and finding similarities in the challenges life throws at us.

"It’s fulfilling to see first-hand that the tools I learned as an athlete; often as a result of difficult times, can now help somebody else through a chapter of their life. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust’s athlete mentors, who have all competed at elite level, offer encouragement, support and importantly, someone to talk to who is not part of their healthcare plan - considered extremely valuable by many of the young people. Of the positives of the programme one patient noted: ‘Seeing where I am altogether because usually it's about how much pain etc in hospital and nothing outside physical health.’

Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to work with Sheffield Children's Hospital

Martin Talbot, Dame Kelly Holmes Trust’s CEO said: "We’re delighted to deliver this impactful programme in Sheffield Children’s Hospital as we continue to grow and expand its reach. We understand the challenges faced by young people whose lives have been affected by life changing and chronic medical conditions as well as periods of time spent in hospital and it’s a privilege for us and our athlete mentors to support patients in Sheffield on their road to recovery."

The one-to-one mentoring is designed to increase the participants’ confidence, self-esteem and resilience, with the sessions focus on encouraging and motivating young people to become more active.

Catherine Dunbar, Healthy Lives Project Manager for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to support and enable young people to be active and build on confidence and motivation. This will be a fantastic opportunity to link our therapists, children and young people and athletes together to mentor them and we’re delighted to be part of the initiative to further provide healthier futures for children and young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamsin Cruz, Specialist Physiotherapist also added: “We understand the vital role physical activity plays in young people's health and wellbeing, but long-term conditions or extended hospital stays can often create barriers to staying active. The athlete mentoring program offers a valuable opportunity for the young people we work with to help them access physical activity and build confidence and motivation during their rehabilitation and return to sport."