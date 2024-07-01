Dads in Sheffield denied compensation if their children are killed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of dads are denied the same rights as mothers if their children die due to someone else’s negligence, campaigners have warned.

“The law on compensation for bereaved families in England and Wales is woefully out-of-date and offensive,” said Kim Harrison, president of not-for-profit campaign group APIL (the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers) which represents the interests of bereaved families and people injured because of negligence.

APIL is calling on the next Government to reform the law.

“A father who experiences every parent’s worst nightmare does not receive the same recognition of his loss as the mother if they were not married or in a civil partnership when the child was born,” she explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Harrison president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers

“Just imagine a couple’s teenage daughter is killed in a car crash which was the fault of a careless driver. Her grieving mum’s devastating loss is acknowledged by the law and she receives statutory bereavement compensation, but her dad is left out and receives nothing.

“The insinuation is that unwed fathers do not have asclose a relationship with their children as those who are married or in civil partnerships with the mothers. It’s an insult,” Kim added.

Today, more than half of babies born in England and Wales are to parents who are not married or in civil partnerships, according to the latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) figures.

In the Sheffield area 50.7 per cent of babies were born to parents who were not married or in a civil partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The law is completely out of touch with what a family looks like in 2024. It is obviously unfair and must change,” said Kim.

“The rules on which relatives receive the compensation, called statutory bereavement damages, were set in England and Wales more than four decades ago and are in desperate need of a review,” said Kim.

“The compensation is only a small sum but is an acknowledgement of the grief and trauma caused by a death which should never have happened. It can go a long way towards helping grieving parents to accept that the wrongdoer has been held accountable for their child’s death,” she said.

“The next government will have a variety of priorities but this issue must be one of them. It is a gross social injustice. Bereaved families deserve a modern law on bereavement damages which recognises all fathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad