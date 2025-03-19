Cygnet Hospital Sheffield retains Triangle of Care Accreditation

A Sheffield hospital which supports women and adolescents with mental health needs has retained its accreditation for the work it does to involve carers in the support of their loved ones.

Cygnet Hospital Sheffield, on East Bank Road, is a 55-bed mental health hospital which offers a low secure service for women and CAMHS services for male and female adolescents over three distinct wards. It has been recognised for its continued efforts and commitment to improving the way the service works with carers and families.

In 2023, Cygnet became the first independent provider of health and social care services to be accredited by the Carers Trust Triangle of Care programme. Now the hospital has retained the one-star accreditation, meaning staff have successfully demonstrated their commitment to making a difference to the lives of carers.

Assessors said Carer Awareness training is a real area of strength at the hospital, with 100% of staff in the CAMHS wards completing carer awareness training, including doctors.

The hospital has embedded many practices as part of Triangle of Care requirements including the Carers Information Pack and Carers Passports which provide carers with clear information about how Cygnet Hospital Sheffield approaches confidentiality and information sharing. The hospital has Carers Leads in place and monthly online Carers Forums are provided, alongside on-site events.

On receiving the accreditation, Hospital Manager Tom Griffiths said: “We are delighted to have retained the Triangle of Care accreditation. This recognition underscores our commitment to not only providing exceptional care to our patients but also supporting and engaging with the carers who play such a vital role in the recovery and well-being of those in our care.

“Working closely with carers ensures that we deliver holistic and comprehensive care that addresses the needs of both patients and their families. The Triangle of Care framework allows us to strengthen those partnerships, improve communication, and ultimately ensure a more compassionate, patient-centred approach to our care.”

Mary Patel, Carer’s Trust's Triangle of Care Programme Lead, said: “It’s great to see Cygnet Hospital Sheffield reaffirm its commitment to supporting and involving unpaid carers.

“Cygnet Hospital Sheffield is on a firm footing to further develop carer support and continue the Triangle of Care improvement journey.”

Triangle of Care is a quality improvement scheme for health and social care providers that promotes safety, recovery and wellbeing by including and supporting unpaid carers. Originally developed by carers, the scheme is run by Carers Trust and recognises healthcare providers that have committed to continuous improvement according to six key ‘carers included’ standards.