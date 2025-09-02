Culinary Favourite Unveils New Name and Relaunch

Giorgio’s, a much-loved Chesterfield restaurant, is stepping into a new chapter with a refreshed look, rebrand, and relaunch celebration as il Forno.

While the name and décor are changing, loyal diners can rest assured that the restaurant remains under the same ownership, with the same talented chef who has been with Giorgio’s from the very beginning, along with the same dedicated team, continuing to provide the welcoming service.

Giorgio’s, based on Sheffield Road, will temporarily close its doors on September 9, 10, and 11 for a stylish refresh before reopening as il Forno for an invite-only launch party on Friday September 12 - it’s new name celebrates the venue’s iconic wood-fired oven and Italian culinary roots.

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built as Giorgio’s over the past 10+ years,” said owner Fran Montero. “But il Forno feels like the perfect new chapter, a name that honours our history while reflecting what makes us truly special. We can’t wait to welcome both our loyal customers and new diners.

The restaurant's new logo

“il Forno promises a refreshed dining experience, with updated interiors and a modern, stylish look, though the main change is the front of the restaurant, which will take a few more weeks to fully complete. Inside, we’ll continue modernizing and improving the space while keeping the warm, welcoming atmosphere our guests love.”

The same talented chef who’s been with Giorgio’s from the very beginning, along with the restaurant’s dedicated staff and owners, will continue to provide the service and dishes that have made a much loved local eatery.

“All our favourites will remain on the menu, especially our celebrated pizzas,” Fran added. “We’re adding a few new dishes and little touches to make the menu even more special, but our popular half-price pizza and pasta offer will stay exactly the same. After so many wonderful years, we’re simply refreshing and modernizing, while keeping everything that’s made us a favourite with our community.”

The restaurant will re-open to the public from Saturday September 13.