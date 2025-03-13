Crystal Peaks Community First Responders receive special award

Community First Responders at Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre have been presented with special King’s Coronation commemorative coins from the region’s ambulance service in recognition their valued contribution to public safety throughout 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Peaks linked in with Yorkshire Ambulance Service in 2023 to train colleagues as Community First Responders, meaning they are now able to provide vital care, comfort and reassurance in medical emergencies before an ambulance arrives on scene.

Security colleagues from across Crystal Peaks are trained in CPR, operating a defibrillator, administering oxygen and assessing a patient’s condition to decide whether an ambulance is required, with the centre committed to having at least one trained CFR on site at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year they gave almost 2,500 hours of cover and helped 29 patients who became unwell during their shopping visits.

The Crystal Peaks First Responder dress have received an award from the ambulance service.

This included responding to a man in cardiac arrest in December when cardiopulmonary resuscitation was carried out, restoring circulation and enabling a safe transfer to the Northern General Hospital, from where he was well enough to return home in time for Christmas with his family.

“We are so pleased that our Community First Responders have been recognised for the vital work they are doing in ensuring the safety of our visitors,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We already had a number of first aiders amongst our team and this training means that we now have people with enhanced skills on site should they be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving forward, we expect that more colleagues will participate in the CFR training, to enhance our preparedness for any emergencies that occur.”

This is the second award in just a few months for the centre’s Community First Responders.

At the prestigious SCEPTRE Awards - recognising the best practice and people in the shopping centre industry - Crystal Peaks was named winner of the Innovation of the Year prize in recognition of the First Responders scheme.