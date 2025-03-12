Crosspool man's marathon challenge in memory of mum-in-law

It started as a Covid keep fit hobby but now Peter Channer is lining up for his first full marathon…and supporting St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was during lockdown in 2020 that care worker Peter, who lives in Crosspool, took on the popular Couch to 5k Challenge when his regular squash sessions were cancelled and then, as restrictions eased, he progressed to events like the Sheffield 10k.

When mother-in-law Julie Nunn was diagnosed with terminal cancer and received the support of the St Luke’s Hospice Community Team in her home, however, Peter decided to combine his new-found enthusiasm for running with some fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ever since Julie’s passing I have wanted to honour her memory and raise sponsorship and awareness for a fantastic charity,” he says.

Peter is running in memory of mother-in-law Julie

“After running my second 10k, I progressed to the half marathon, which I also entered for St Luke’s.

“Following that first half I stopped running for a while and my fitness levels dropped, so in order to get myself motivated and start running again I decided to enter a few more half marathons, all for St Luke’s again and all raising more sponsorship.”

And now Peter is preparing for his biggest challenge to date as he lines up with fellow runners for his first full marathon in Manchester on April 27.

“Running it for St Luke’s has kept me motivated through the winter to keep my fitness up and stay focused,” he says.

To support Peter’s marathon bid visit www.justgiving.com/page/peter-channer-1