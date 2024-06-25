Crookes family fun weekend raises £475for St Luke’s Hospice
Crookes-Cheller came back for 2024 with a double day event…and twice the opportunity to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.
The two days of family fun and music by a talented line up of local acts was held at the Punch Bowl pub in Crookes.
And by the end of the weekend, the event had raised £475 for St Luke’s patient care.
“We were delighted when the Punch Bowl team chose us as their charity,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Laura Martin.
“And we were even more pleased when so many people gave so generously because the money they donated really will make a massive difference to the lives of our patients and their families.”
