Crookes family fun weekend raises £475for St Luke’s Hospice

Crookes-Cheller came back for 2024 with a double day event…and twice the opportunity to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice.

The two days of family fun and music by a talented line up of local acts was held at the Punch Bowl pub in Crookes.

And by the end of the weekend, the event had raised £475 for St Luke’s patient care.

“We were delighted when the Punch Bowl team chose us as their charity,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Laura Martin.