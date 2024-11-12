Crime in the classroom for Westbourne forensics day

Pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School turned detective as they took part in a special CSI-style Forensic Science event showcasing the critical role science plays in the criminal justice system.

The Year 8 pupils enacted a scenario in which the Broomhill independent school was hit by a break-in, during which a caretaker was assaulted and computers were stolen.

The children took on the role of Scene of Crime Officers (SOCOs), dressed in white coverall suits, masks, gloves, and overshoes as they meticulously searched for and retrieved evidence.

They then stepped into the shoes of forensic scientists, conducting a series of investigations that included identifying shoe marks, performing ink analysis using chromatography, comparing documents, and analysing blood patterns.

All the children's evidence was presented to a specially-appointed judge

Once their evidence was collected and analysed, the pupils then moved on to the courtroom, taking the roles of the accused, barrister, forensic witness, judge, police officer, and usher, reaching its climax with a verdict of guilty on all charges.

“This was a really fascinating day of practical science, reinforcing the significance of forensics in the legal process,” said Westbourne Headteacher Aidan Edmanson.

“This hands-on experience not only provided Year 8 with valuable insights into forensic science but also fostered teamwork and critical thinking skills, making it a memorable and educational day at Westbourne.”