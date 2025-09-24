Creative Building Projects Helps Transform Elsecar into a Thriving Cultural Hub

Creative Building Projects has completed a landmark restoration at Elsecar Heritage Centre, bringing new life to three Grade II listed buildings as part of a multi-million-pound investment.

The project safeguarded the historic character of the former Earl Fitzwilliam’s private railway station (Building 13) and The Ironworks (Buildings 20 and 21) while creating stunning new indoor and outdoor areas for events, creative studios, and cultural activity. These spaces will help establish Elsecar as a hub for cultural connectivity across Barnsley, supporting people, businesses, communities, and partners.

Breathing New Life into Historic Buildings

Building 13, once the Earl’s private station, has been sensitively refurbished to offer flexible space for future tenants. Works included a full mechanical and electrical upgrade, natural light enhancements, stonework repairs, and a complete interior refresh. All of this was carried out while a ground-floor nursery stayed open without disruption.

External image of Building 13

Building 20 has been transformed from storage into a vibrant events venue, with new access routes, acoustic insulation, Ibix stone cleaning, and bespoke joinery. Building 21 now features upgraded fire lobbies, circulation areas, and modern services to support large-scale cultural activity.

The adjoining Building 20B received a new metal roof, structural repairs, and safe asbestos removal, ensuring the long-term stability of the wider Ironworks site.

A Project with Borough-Wide Impact

Hayden Dutchman, project manager for the project at Creative Building Projects, said:

Building 13 Internal

“Elsecar is rich with heritage and potential. We’re proud to help transform these once-derelict spaces into places where culture and creativity can thrive. From working around a live nursery to restoring centuries-old stonework, every detail was managed with care so these buildings can serve the community for generations.”

Chris Burley, managing director at Creative Building Projects adds:

“This investment isn’t just about bricks and mortar. New workspaces, galleries and event areas will support an ambitious cultural programme that promises to create a real buzz for residents, visitors and businesses in the local area.”

Heritage Protected, Future Secured

Building 20 Internal

This project is a cornerstone of Barnsley’s strategy to transform Elsecar into a vibrant cultural hub, with new workspaces, galleries and event spaces set to drive both economic and cultural benefits.

Hayden Dutchman concluded:

“Seeing these buildings alive with activity again is incredibly rewarding. We look forward to watching Elsecar’s creative network grow and to supporting future cultural programmes that will keep this historic village buzzing with energy.”

Building 21 Internal

To learn more about Creative Building Projects’ heritage and commercial construction expertise, visit www.creativebuildingprojects.co.uk or contact [email protected] | +44 (0)1246 431 605.