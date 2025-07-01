Creating a green and sustainable future at Roundabout
DBL Logistics donated unwanted pallets to the charity and the team from Banner Plant then taught Roundabout’s young people and staff how to convert them into planters.
And those planters are now being used in the gardens of Roundabout Group Living properties across the city.
“Since the workshop, our young people have been able to share their DIY, gardening, problem solving and design knowledge and skills with one another,” said Roundabout Group Living Project Worker Daisy Norman.
“Young people from different countries and cultures have been able to discuss, compare and learn about what's achievable in different climates in terms of growing fruit and veg.
“It has even inspired one of our young people to set a goal of owning land in the future and to look for allotment voluntary opportunities within Sheffield.”