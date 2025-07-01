Creating a green and sustainable future at Roundabout

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 1st Jul 2025, 09:16 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
Up-cycling for a greener, more sustainable future…that was the message as two Sheffield companies supported South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout.

DBL Logistics donated unwanted pallets to the charity and the team from Banner Plant then taught Roundabout’s young people and staff how to convert them into planters.

And those planters are now being used in the gardens of Roundabout Group Living properties across the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Since the workshop, our young people have been able to share their DIY, gardening, problem solving and design knowledge and skills with one another,” said Roundabout Group Living Project Worker Daisy Norman.

The new Roundabout project is encouraging young people to think of sustainable futures.placeholder image
The new Roundabout project is encouraging young people to think of sustainable futures.

“Young people from different countries and cultures have been able to discuss, compare and learn about what's achievable in different climates in terms of growing fruit and veg.

“It has even inspired one of our young people to set a goal of owning land in the future and to look for allotment voluntary opportunities within Sheffield.”

Related topics:SheffieldSouth YorkshireDIY
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice