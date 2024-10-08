Crampton & Moore’s gift to Rotherham Hospital Neonatal Unit
The award-winning electrical specialist has donated three televisions for rooms in the unit.
The gift was part of the Tiny Toes campaign, which saw a complete refurbishment of the unit to enhance heating, lighting, and accessibility, creating additional space, allowing for the accommodation of up to 16 babies at a time.
“Having a child in the neonatal unit is a time of great anxiety for every parent and we hope that our gift will at least increase their comfort during their time at hospital,” said Crampton & Moore Managing Director Robert Moore.
“As a South Yorkshire company, we are happy to be supporting the South Yorkshire community as we know that the neonatal unit is a much valued resource for the people of Rotherham.”
Crampton & Moore was launched in 1966 to meet increasing demand for more affordable and rentable televisions with the launch of BBC2 and the start of colour broadcasts.
Today the company remains a family business, selling everything from washers and dryers to fridges, freezers, cookers and hobs and the full range of smaller kitchen appliances.
Major brands include Hotpoint, Hoover, Whirlpool, Dyson, Samsung, Bosch, Liebherr, Smeg, Neff and Hisense.
The Waverley superstore was designed to inspire customers with the latest ideas to upgrade their homes, with all the current kitchen design displays, connected smart appliances, designer ranges, eco friendly models and the latest in TV and home cinema experiences.
The company's online presence has made it one of the country’s leading suppliers of televisions and home cinema, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and now kitchens - with clients including Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and 10 Downing Street.
