Crampton & Moore’s birthday charity kitchen campaign
The family-owned business relocated from Ecclesfield to new premises at Waverley, between Sheffield and Rotherham and minutes away from Junction 33 of the M1, last November.
And to mark a year of successful trading, the company is promising to donate a fitted kitchen from its Symphony Kitchen range to charity when it receives 25 requests for kitchen quotes from customers before the end of the year.
“It’s a simple idea but one that we feel could make a great difference to whichever charity we choose to support,” said Crampton & Moore Managing Director Robert Moore.
“We will be very happy to donate a kitchen to the value of £2,000 to a good cause and all we ask is that customers book in for a free quote.
“We are a family business at the heart of the South Yokshire community and we felt this would be a great way to support a cause close to our customers’ hearts.”
To find out more about how to get a quote and support the charity kitchen campaign visit cramptonandmoore.co.uk