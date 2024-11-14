Crampton & Moore named Best Large Independent Consumer Electronics Retailer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire TV, appliance and kitchen company Crampton & Moore has been named Best Large Independent Consumer Electronics Retailer at the annual ERT Awards.

The prestigious award was presented during a ceremony held at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London, celebrating the best and brightest from across the electrical retail sector.

The prize came just weeks after Crampton & Moore was named Large Retailer of the Year at the Sirius Awards and was also awarded the Best Independent Retailer prize at the IER Awards.

The family business is currently celebrating the first anniversary of its flagship showroom, warehouse and distribution centre at Waverley, between Rotherham and Sheffield.

“The past year has been an important and exciting time for us and we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received for our new headquarter,” said Managing Director Robert Moore.

“To have picked up a third national award shows us that we made the right choice when we came to Waverley and we now look forward to further grown in the months ahead.”

Crampton & Moore was started by partners John Moore and Roy Crampton in 1966 to meet increasing demand for more affordable and rentable televisions with the launch of BBC2 and the start of colour broadcasts.

Now the company deals in everything from washers and dryers to fridges, freezers, cookers and hobs and the full range of smaller kitchen appliances.

Major brands include Hotpoint, Hoover, Whirlpool, Dyson, Samsung, Bosch, Liebherr, Smeg, Neff and Hisense.

The Waverley superstore was designed to inspire customers with the latest ideas to upgrade their homes, with all the current kitchen design displays, connected smart appliances, designer ranges, eco friendly models and the latest in TV and home cinema experiences.

The company’s thriving online presence has made it one of the country’s leading suppliers of televisions and home cinema, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and now kitchens - with clients including Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace and 10 Downing Street.

Find out more about Crampton & Moore by visiting cramptonandmoore.co.uk