Craft Union raises over £20,000 for charity with walk from Chesterfield to Sheffield

A team of 30 colleagues from Craft Union Pub Company’s Midlands area came together on Tuesday for the second ever Crafty Stomp – a cross-country walking challenge that brought pubs, people and communities together, raising a huge £20,000 so far for charities Pub is The Hub and Help for Heroes.

Building on the success of last year’s event for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, this year’s Crafty Stomp was bigger and better than ever, with the Midlands team walking a huge 16 miles from Chesterfield to Sheffield.

Along the way, the group stopped at 10 Craft Union pubs to connect with local teams, take part in fun challenges such as sack races, bowling, and pool, and collect donations from generous locals – all while enjoying snacks and a well-earned glass of ice-cold water.

Despite challenging conditions under the blazing sun, the group remained undeterred. Energised by the incredible support from people in Chesterfield, Dronfield, and Sheffield, who donated generously and offered kind words, along with honks of encouragement from passing drivers, spirits stayed high throughout the day.

The group walking through Dronfield

Starting from Craft Union’s Victoria pub in Chesterfield at 10am and finishing at The Globe by Sheffield train station at 7pm, every single member of the team crossed the finishing line and had a pint and pizza to celebrate, while donations from members of the public continued to flood in.

The team were supported and cheered on by Pub is the Hub and Help for Heroes volunteers who reminded them why fundraising events like this are so important and how many people it can help.

However, this was not just a great effort by the Midlands team, it was a nationwide Craft Union effort. Around 150 people of all ages from teams from across the business simultaneously hit the streets, parks and pub stops in five regions, walking between 10 and 16.5 miles each, with all five teams completing their walks with flying colours and sore legs for their trouble.

Craft Union pub operators, support teams, suppliers, charity representatives from Pub is The Hub and Help for Heroes all set off on different routes across Newcastle, Chesterfield, Liverpool, London, and Swansea, filling the day with community spirit, pub pit stops, and plenty of fun along the way.

Craft Union Midlands' team at the Victoria pub in Chesterfield

Frazer Grimbleby, Managing Director of Craft Union, said: “Craft Union is all about bringing communities together, and there’s no better example of that than the Crafty Stomp. It’s been incredible to see so many of our teams come together across the country – not only celebrating our 10th anniversary, but doing it in a way that helps others. From Newcastle to Swansea, we’ve seen passion, pride, and proper community spirit in every step and I’m really proud of everyone who got involved.”

Pub is The Hub Chief Executive, John Longden OBE, said: “Thanks so much to the whole Craft Union team and all the pubs that took part in this fundraising walk to support Pub is The Hub’s activities. It is wonderful to have your support.

“Pubs and Publicans are at the heart of so many communities across the country. These funds will help us support many more pubs and publicans to diversify in providing vital local services or activities which can also help to tackle the major societal issue of loneliness in their local areas.”

The Crafty Stomp will now become a proud tradition in the Craft Union calendar – with plans already brewing for an even bigger 2026. You can donate to the monumental fundraising effort by clicking the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/craft-union-midlands-supporting-help-for-heroes-pith