Councillor thanks volunteer libraries for being an asset to Sheffield

This month, volunteers are celebrating their 10th year of successfully running 16 of the city’s libraries. Cllr Crossland has thanked the 16 volunteer libraries for their contribution to their communities over the last decade.

The anniversary will be celebrated on September 26 at a special event for volunteers hosted by Volunteer Libraries in Sheffield (a network group which supports all the volunteer libraries).

Each library is thriving, supporting - and being supported by - its local community and delivering many activities and events in addition to vital core library services. Each has its own story to tell, with an exhibition and a video to be shown at the celebration event, featuring contributions from all the libraries.

Many of the volunteer libraries now have their own extensive book collections with thousands of new volumes, in addition to those provided by the council. They run children’s events such as Story Time, Baby Time and “Chatter-books” book clubs, as well as hosting school visits. Some libraries run story festivals, farmers’ markets, film shows, story-themed events (think Harry Potter, Narnia or Alice in Wonderland) and even Open Gardens, held in collaboration with dedicated gardeners in the community. Others take part in Sheffield Heritage Open Days, a major local cultural festival.

Steve Bodey, from Volunteer Libraries in Sheffield, said: “The volunteer libraries continue to provide a vital service for their communities, and without them many people would have nowhere to go for books, advice services, free-to use computers, a warm welcome space for individuals and for community groups, activities to inspire children with a love of reading and much more. We’ve worked very hard to raise funds, but with council support we are sustainable, and we think the volunteer libraries have a bright future.”

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Volunteer libraries provide invaluable services to local communities, and I am delighted that we are able to celebrate 10-years of their success.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of the volunteers who give up their time to ensure these services continue to thrive and support local residents. They are a vital part of the local community and an asset to Sheffield.”

The volunteers see their library activities as a great way to give back to the community doing something very worthwhile. New volunteers are always welcome, so if anyone is interested in helping at a volunteer library, please go to https://volunteerlibrariesinsheffield.org to find each library’s contact details or complete the ‘Contact’ form to get in touch.