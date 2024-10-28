Council fostering team attend comedy gig to drum up interest in service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week, comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean extended a kind invite to foster carers across the city as her latest show rocked up at Sheffield City Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiri invited foster carers – as well as the fostering team at Sheffield City Council – to attend her gig on Wednesday (23rd October) and speak to attendees in case they had considered fostering themselves and wanted more information about what to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiri has secretly, for the past few years, been fostering in her native Wales. She is passionate about her role, and hopes to inspire others to follow her into fostering with their local authority to help some of the most vulnerable children in their communities.

After the show had concluded, both the fostering team and the foster carers spoke to people as they left the venue’s Memorial Hall.

Comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean with foster carers and members of Sheffield City Council's fostering team at Sheffield City Hall

Catherine Crompton, Fostering team manager at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sadly, we’ve still got lots of children who need foster carers and we’re often in a position where we have very few available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we had some more people who had room in their houses to keep children together that would be marvellous. Or just one room for one child, because sometimes we don’t have enough carers and some children are having to stay in places for a few nights as an emergency as we wait to find them a suitable place to stay.

“We know there are loads of people out there who have lots to give, lots of different types of experience, and we’d love to hear from you.”

For a full video from the evening, head to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUngSMrl_Y8

To find out more about fostering with Sheffield City Council, visit the dedicated website: https://fostering.sheffield.gov.uk/welcome-sheffield-fostering-service