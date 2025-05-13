Could you help to influence the way mental health services are designed and delivered in Sheffield?

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust (SHSC) is working with Opus Independents, a not for profit Sheffield based social enterprise, this Mental Health Awareness Week, to host a free summit on Saturday 17 May to help finalise the Trust's strategy.

The summit is being held part of the city’s Festival of Debate which runs until 30 May.

It is open to everyone and as many people as possible are being encouraged to attend, especially from communities who are often underrepresented in decision making.

During the summit topics that will be looked at will include:

Providing care closer to home

Digital access and mental health

Prevention and early support for people

Equity, inclusion and what truly accessible services look like

Feedback will be used to inform SHSC's engagement plan in particular but will also be fed into specific projects such as the digital agenda.

Melissa Simmonds, health equity community network leader for SHSC, said:

“We really want to hear from as many people as possible about our services to make sure that we are providing the best possible care for the people of Sheffield.

“Please come along to the event and share your views and thoughts.”

The event will be held from 2pm to 4pm in the Showroom Workstation. The address is:

Creative Lounge

15 Paternoster Row

Sheffield

S1 2BX

There will also be the chance to learn more about all of the services SHSC provides, including ADHD and autism diagnosis, talking therapies, inpatient and community mental health support, perinatal services, older adult care and gender reassignment support.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the event please email [email protected]