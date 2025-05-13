Could you help to influence the way mental health services are designed and delivered in Sheffield?
The summit is being held part of the city’s Festival of Debate which runs until 30 May.
It is open to everyone and as many people as possible are being encouraged to attend, especially from communities who are often underrepresented in decision making.
During the summit topics that will be looked at will include:
- Providing care closer to home
- Digital access and mental health
- Prevention and early support for people
- Equity, inclusion and what truly accessible services look like
Feedback will be used to inform SHSC's engagement plan in particular but will also be fed into specific projects such as the digital agenda.
Melissa Simmonds, health equity community network leader for SHSC, said:
“We really want to hear from as many people as possible about our services to make sure that we are providing the best possible care for the people of Sheffield.
“Please come along to the event and share your views and thoughts.”
The event will be held from 2pm to 4pm in the Showroom Workstation. The address is:
Creative Lounge
15 Paternoster Row
Sheffield
S1 2BX
There will also be the chance to learn more about all of the services SHSC provides, including ADHD and autism diagnosis, talking therapies, inpatient and community mental health support, perinatal services, older adult care and gender reassignment support.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information about the event please email [email protected]