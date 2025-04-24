Cotleigh residents welcome special four legged friend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Cotleigh Residential Care Home have discovered the true value of a four legged friend.

For one of the most popular visitors to the Hackenthorpe home - operated by charity Sheffcare - is Daphne the Dachshund.

One of the Cotleigh team brings per Daphne for regular visits and staff have been overwhelmed by the residents’ response.

“It really is marvellous to see the reaction of many of our residents who clearly have a deep love and respect for animals and who respond so well to their interaction with Daphne,” said Cotleigh Manager Asha Oliver

“Daphne really has been adopted by the home now and her visits make everybody’s day.

“It’s not just fun having Daphne come into the home, it’s also a great form of pet therapy.”