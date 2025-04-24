Cotleigh residents welcome special four legged friend

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:21 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents at Cotleigh Residential Care Home have discovered the true value of a four legged friend.

For one of the most popular visitors to the Hackenthorpe home - operated by charity Sheffcare - is Daphne the Dachshund.

One of the Cotleigh team brings per Daphne for regular visits and staff have been overwhelmed by the residents’ response.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It really is marvellous to see the reaction of many of our residents who clearly have a deep love and respect for animals and who respond so well to their interaction with Daphne,” said Cotleigh Manager Asha Oliver

“Daphne really has been adopted by the home now and her visits make everybody’s day.

“It’s not just fun having Daphne come into the home, it’s also a great form of pet therapy.”

Related topics:ResidentsSheffcareDachshund
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice