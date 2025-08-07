Cotleigh residents support Royal British Legion with special donation

Asha Oliver with the Royal British Legion’s Alan Walker

The 80th anniversary of VE Day wasn’t just a chance to remember and celebrate one of the most important days in world history…it was also an opportunity to support people who have given and continue to give so much through military service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when residents at Sheffield charity Sheffcare’s Cotleigh Care Home in Hackenthorpe held a special VE Day party, they also decided to make a donation to the Royal British Legion.

“Sheffcare residents are among that increasingly small group of people who still have clear and vivid memories of the Second World War and the impact it had both globally and locally,” said Cotleigh manager Asha Oliver.

“At Cotleigh we were very happy to use the day to show how much we appreciate the work of our armed forces.”