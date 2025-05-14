Contractor Clegg Construction starts work on University of Sheffield scheme

Contractor Clegg Construction has started work to deliver a new Faculty of Health building at the University of Sheffield.

The facilities will be used to expand Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN) which supports pioneering research into neurodegenerative diseases like Motor Neurone Disease, Parkinson’s, dementia and Multiple Sclerosis.

Clegg Construction was appointed on a circa £16m contract to deliver the Faculty of Health Phase 1 project on the Glossop Road/Clarkehouse Road site.

It involves demolition of some existing buildings on the current site of Barber House Annex and Central Garages, and the construction of a new three-storey health facility with associated external work and landscaping.

The new development will be connected to the SITraN building via a link corridor and will expand the existing SITraN laboratory space. Facilities will also include teaching and learning spaces, offices, and workspaces for visiting staff, students and researchers.

A new - more visible - frontage will be presented on Glossop Road to ensure the building is more closely associated with the University Campus and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The building will have two storeys from the main road, and a third storey at the rear to allow for the slope of the site away from the road.

Clegg Construction contracts manager Craig Gibbons said: “This is our fourth contract with the University of Sheffield and we are very pleased that work has now got under way on site.

“SITraN is well known for supporting pioneering research into serious neurodegenerative conditions. This project will help to increase space for research and also improve collaboration between academics at the university and clinicians at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

“We are proud to be involved in a project which has such potential for the improvement of patient treatment and care.”

Other members of the construction team include architect Bond Bryan, providing architect and landscape services, and structural engineer Ridge.

The project is expected to be handed over in September 2026.