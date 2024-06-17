Consultant Breast Surgeon at local hospital appointed to Royal College of Surgeons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Consultant Breast Surgeon at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), Lynda Wyld has been appointed to the Royal College of Surgeons Council, recognising her dedication to advancing surgical training, education, and examination, particularly in the fields of general and breast surgery.

Established in 1540 when surgeons were known as "barber surgeons", renowned for their manual dexterity in performing intricate procedures, the Royal College of Surgeons of England has since evolved into a global authority in surgical education, training, and research.

The College is involved in the teaching, training and assessment of all UK surgeons, running courses, funding surgical research, alongside awarding prestigious research fellowships each year.

Local to the region, Professor Wyld trained in Manchester, Doncaster and Nottingham and throughout the Sheffield region. Throughout her career, she has undertaken a number of leadership positions related to her specialty, including President Elect for the European Breast Exam, a Trustee of the UK Association of Breast Surgeons and serving as the previous President of the British Association for Cancer Surgery. In addition to this she has also served as Chair of the Education and Training Committee of the European Society for Surgical Oncology.

Professor Lynda Wyld, Breast Surgeon at DBTH.

Professor Wyld has also been an examiner for the Fellowship of the Royal Colleges of Surgeons, a professional qualification required to practise as a senior surgeon, and through this has helped to promote excellence in surgical practice and develop surgery standards and guidelines.

In addition to her role as Consultant Breast Surgeon within the Jasmine Centre at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Professor Wyld is also a Professor of Surgery at the University of Sheffield, where she undertakes a range of scientific research projects related to breast cancer and teaches on undergraduate courses, helping to pass on her knowledge and expertise to future generations of young surgeons.

Speaking about her appointment, Professor Wyld said: “I am very honoured and excited to be joining Royal College of Surgeons, where I hope to advance the development of breast surgery and strengthen training and examination. I also hope to encourage and support other women into a career in surgery, where women at present are poorly represented.

“I am very appreciative of DBTH, the University of Sheffield, and most especially of my colleagues in the Jasmine Centre for their support and encouragement.”

Dr Nick Mallaband, Acting Executive Medical Director at the Trust, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Trust, I would like to share my congratulations with Lynda on her election to the council of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

“We are immensely proud to see her unwavering dedication to surgical excellence and commitment to advancing patient care being acknowledged at this a national level and look forward to seeing the positive impact she will undoubtedly continue to make in shaping the future of surgical practice, not just regionally, but nationally.”