Complimentary Workplace wellness sessions through experience

Sarah Cardwell, 41 from Sheffield, had been under her GP since she was 16 for mental health concerns. She had been put on medication and diagnosed with depression. Therapy wasn’t really seen as an option then, so drugs were the only answer. Over the next 20 years Sarah battled her feelings and emotions, kept up with the growing medication and kept believing it was depression. The problem was there were as many highs as lows in her life and when he mum became unwell in 2015, she returned to her GP to say she wasn’t right and it felt more than depression.

She was referred to the local mental health team and over the next three years got the support she needed from a CPN, clinical psychologist nurse, assessments and various appointments. It was exhausting, but definitely educational and it soon became apparent that the issue had been bottling up emotions and never taking care of her mental wellbeing.

In 2018 Sarah was finally diagnosed with EUPD (Emotional unstable personality disorder or BPD) after three years of intense assessments. EUPD Emotionally unstable personality disorder, EUPD, or Borderline Personality Disorder as it is also called, describes the problems you experience if you are emotionally unstable, anxiety-ridden and have a pattern of self-destructive behaviour. “It wasn’t like saying I’d got a broken leg it was me. I was broken. It felt like a life sentence. I was told that most people with BPD would be ill forever, unable to have healthy relationships or any stability in life.” She left her job working at a digital charity and spent two months not leaving her home. She didn’t see or speak to anyone.

From being awake all night, asleep all day, she was unable to find the support she needed and having lost her mum to ovarian cancer in 2015 and her best friend to suicide in 2016, she felt alone. She felt there was nothing she could do and the waiting lists for support were so long.

Sarah turned to personal development, mindfulness apps, podcasts and books to find ways in which she could help herself. Her toolbox grew with coping mechanisms, distraction boxes and anxiety kits, along with blogging about her journeys, warts and all.

After 2 years she finally began DBT, Dialectical Behavioural Therapy for an intense 10 months of group and individual therapy. “It was life changing and I felt like I could finally be a mum, wife and friend”. She began to put the pieces of her life back together.

With the therapy, support of family and friends and a lot of continued personal development she went into remission in 2020. And has since longed to help others with her experience and tips.

Sarah has always blogged for herself, mental health charities and the huff post, arranging wellness days in the community, https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/mayor-and-mp-support-wellbeing-event-in-eckington-1023525 , but has always wanted to do more.

Last year she began working with a company who offer complimentary workplace wellness experiences. Sarah now goes into workplaces and shares a moment of peace in the day. It’s an opportunity to create a space to talk with tools such as gentle breathing exercises, a destress ritual and a worksheet of tips for employees to focus on wellness.

Our Wellness experience is ideal for giving employees some tips and techniques to create a restful and mindful experience wherever they are. It is being loved by corporate companies all over the UK. We have some great resources and products to support to create a restful and mindful experience.

Sarah says, “I feel like I’m giving back and in my experiences I’m able to share a little of my journey. I’ve had some great feedback and the idea is to just give everyone a space to talk, share and learn. It’s not rocket science stuff, just some basics to get people thinking about it. One of the biggest things is breathing techniques”.

Sarah runs complimentary sessions for all work places from 20-45 minutes from four people upwards. “I’ve been there as an icebreaker to meetings, a lunchtime relax or as a day dedicated to wellness.”

If you’d like Sarah to come to your workplace contact her on LinkedIn here https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-cardwellrp?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_app or email [email protected]

You can find all her blogs at https://sarahsthinkingagain.wordpress.com/

2 . Contributed Charity workers at let’s b friends enjoying their wellness experience Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Delivering an experience for let’s b friend charity Photo: Submitted Photo Sales