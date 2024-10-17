Community groups urged; work together and be a Wentworth Woodhouse Hero

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wentworth Woodhouse, is urging Scouts and Guides, sports, schools and community groups: come and be our fundraising heroes.

The Preservation Trust restoring the Rotherham stately home launched its Big House Heroes campaign earlier this year and aims to bring in £100,000 for the trust’s local educational, community and wellbeing projects and activities, including those for adults with disabilities including Autism and Alzheimers.

Heroes can choose any type of fundraising mission to raise £1,000 each.

The appeal is over a third of the way to success thanks to scores of people who have already hit their £1,000 targets, plus generous donations from local businesses.

Some of the Trust’s Three Peaks challenge walkers Simon Gill, Head of Heritage, COO Dean Borrington, fundraising officer Mark Barthrop and Simon’s wife Wiz Gill

“Our Big House Heroes have sung opera, climbed mountains and swam through rivers to bring in cash for us. Others have used skills ranging from Nordic Walking to glass and hat-making to fundraise,” said Carole Foster, the Trust’s fundraising manager.

“But we still have over £60,000 to raise by the end of March and we are reaching out to local community groups and schools. There's strength in numbers and we are urging them to pool together their talents and time and raise a collective £1,000 for the campaign.

“We want to energise arts and craft groups, men’s and women’s organisations, children’s playgroups, schools and clubs into action.

“We would also love to hear from more employees at local companies who could organise Big House Heroes fundraising events,” added Carole, who will be walking over hot coals for the house in a sponsored fire walk led by Rotherham life coach Kate Grosvenor on the East Front lawns on October 19 https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/firewalk-experience/

With the help of his chickens and bees, the Trust's Logistics Operative Jonny Addy raised £520

Upcoming events will see the Trust’s CEO Sarah McLeod OBE and its PR consultant Jo Davison don their pinnies to stage an 80-seat Big House Heroes Sunday Brunch in Wentworth Mechanics Institute on Sunday October 27 (tickets at https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/big-house-heroes-sunday-brunch/)

Lee Allsop, the boss of D&E Wholesalers at Wickersley is organising a football tournament featuring local soccer legends and Seasons restaurant at Wickersley is throwing a pre Christmas dinner on Thursday November 21 to raise funds.

Businesses who have already supported the campaign include Rotherham’s Around Town magazine, which linked with local boutiques Carol Ann, House of Rose Bespoke, The Clothes and Accessories Shop and Maltby’s Tru boutique for a fashion show in the mansion’s Marble Saloon last month, raising £3,100

Film-makers Robin Hood Media, who made the recent BBC episode of Our Lives about Wentworth Woodhouse’s staff and volunteers, donated £2,000.

Danielle Sheldon, Andy Hanselman and Jill White in their Big 3D specs

Evermill Brickwork in Rotherham are fundraising by raffling ‘chocolate bouquets’ hand-made by WWPT volunteer Debbie Markham.

Rotherham-based Andy Hanselman Consulting have raised £1,030 from their Big 3D Glasses challenge. Businesses Andy and wife Jill White help to become ‘3D thinkers’ bought their £10 specs and snapped themselves all over the world.

Wentworth Woodhouse staff and volunteers also doing their bit include Head Housekeeper Beth Gibbons, who has run exclusive Behind the Scenes tours and has already raised over £3,000.

A nine-strong group raised £3,000 by tackling the Three Peaks Challenge and catering assistants Pam Bower, Emma Myers and Sharon Scanlon swam 100 lengths a week for 100 days to raise £1,000 each.

Thanks to his chickens and local bees, Jonny Addy, the Trust’s Logistics Operative, raised £520. Jonny, who regularly sells produce outside his cottage at the gates to Wentworth Woodhouse, said: After seeing all the fund-raising endeavours people were undertaking, I wanted to do my bit to help us hit that magic number of £100,000 and decided to donate the summer’s proceeds to Big House Heroes.

“I sold dozens of eggs and numerous pots of honey and beeswax. Every little helps.”

Funds raised by the Big House Heroes campaign will also be used to buy equipment for staff and volunteers and to help with daily running costs. Each day, £200 is needed just to keep the mansion’s lights on and £160 to heat the State Rooms.

Register to be a Big House Hero at https://wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/big-house-heroes/