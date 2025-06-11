Community celebrates official opening of new gym at Heeley Pool and Gym in Sheffield

Sheffield residents were welcomed to the official opening of Heeley Pool and Gym’s newly transformed gym facility on Tuesday, June 10.

Councillors, colleagues and the local community gathered to celebrate and make use of the completely refurbished gym area following a £110,000 investment, marking the significant milestone.

The leisure centre, run by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council, has expanded its fitness offering with new cardio equipment including treadmills, cross trainers, rowing machines and exercise bikes, in addition to new free weights and pin-loaded resistance machines.

The gym’s fresh, modern makeover now features a reinforced free weight flooring and dedicated stretch area – providing members with more space and an improved environment to stay active and reach their fitness goals.

Everyone Active colleagues and Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, at Heeley Pool & Gym in Sheffield.

Everyone Active contract manager, Phil Bowers, said: “We’re incredibly proud to unveil the new and improved facilities at Heeley Pool and Gym. This fantastic investment is set to provide even more opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and interests to stay active, more often.

“This project demonstrates our joint commitment to continually improving the health and fitness offering in Sheffield. We hope residents enjoy the brilliant new gym in this space which has been designed with the local community’s wellbeing in mind.”

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, added: “I am delighted to be here to help unveil these newly refurbished facilities in Heeley.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone in Sheffield has access to facilities that support them in being more active, more often. That means investing in spaces that are not only fit for purpose, but that people genuinely want to visit and enjoy.

“The refurbishment of Heeley Pool and Gym is a fantastic step in that direction, modernising the centre for the benefit of the whole community.”