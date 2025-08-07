Coming to a street near you: Meet Sheffield’s new ‘monster’ waste truck Whitney

Meet Whitney – an eye-catching new bin truck with a monster-sized appetite to help change the way people in Sheffield think about waste.

Whitney is one of six new fun and colourful Wasteater trucks launched by Biffa across the UK to help fuel conversations at school, home and the workplace about the importance of reducing waste and recycling more.

Each truck features a unique monster character showcasing different aspects of Biffa’s work.

Whitney is the mascot for recycling which includes plastic milk and fizzy drinks bottles, cardboard boxes, beer and wine bottles and metal drinks cans – as long as they are clean, loose and dry.

Whitney has taken to the streets of Sheffield

But a recent Biffa survey found almost one in two people in the UK are confused by which bin to use, meaning lots of recycling is often lost or spoiled.

Biffa’s other new Wasteaters are in Southampton, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and Farnham.

Alan Perkins, Biffa’s Sheffield Depot Manager, said: “Biffa helps people across the UK to reduce, reuse, and recycle more effectively. With Wasteaters we’re turning waste management into a fun, engaging mission for everyone.

“The Wasteaters are a collective of colourful characters designed to make recycling more relatable and enjoyable.

“Each has a unique personality and message, helping to educate people - especially families and schools - on how to sort waste properly.

“Recycling is a shared responsibility and, by sorting waste correctly, people help the Wasteaters do their job better, which in turn helps the planet.

“And don’t forget: if you spot Whitney, we’d love you to post a photo on social media using #Wasteater.”

Sheffield waste stats at-a-glance

Biffa collects 906 tonnes of waste and recycling from schools, shops and offices in Sheffield every week.

The average recycling rate for households in the UK is 44%. In Sheffield it’s 27%.

From next year, new Simpler Recycling rules for households in England will provide more clarity, helping people to recycle even more.

To see what you can and can’t recycle in Sheffield, visit Recycle Now