City’s next generation of creatives honoured at civic ceremony

Two Sheffield schoolchildren received a personal invitation to the Town Hall from Sheffield's Lord Mayor, Councillor Jayne Dunn, after winning top awards in an annual children’s art competition.

The prize-giving event was organised by leading Sheffield law firm Graysons as part of their sponsorship of the city’s celebrated Art in the Gardens, which has just marked its 21st anniversary.

Lily Sacherl-Evans, aged 7, won the colouring competition, while Sofia Semeniutina, aged 10, triumphed in the drawing category. Local artist Alan Pennington, who helped judge the competition, was also present at the ceremony.

Laura Cowan, Head of Private Client Department at Graysons, said: “Being part of Art in the Gardens has been a wonderful experience, and organising the children’s art competition has been a definite highlight. The level of talent on display was first rate once again, and it’s been a real privilege to support and celebrate Sheffield’s young creatives.”

The winners at their prize giving ceremony at Sheffield Town Hall.

Graysons has sponsored Art in the Gardens for the past six years.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury and clinical negligence.

The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 65 staff.

They are situated at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield S1 2DD, and also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.

More information from: www.graysons.co.uk