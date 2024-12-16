Christmas has an orange flavour with special gift to St Luke’s

The true taste of Christmas surely has to be a chocolate orange… and the generosity of a very special charity campaign means that patients and staff at St Luke’s Hospice are all able to enjoy the festive treat.

Louise Fieldsend and partner Jason Williams have donated 290 chocolate oranges for the staff and patients at St Luke’s as part of the national Team Chocolate Orange Campaign - launched and co-ordinated by Jason’s DWP colleague Chris Lamb - which sees people donating the classic Festive treat to their favourite causes.

“After I lost my son Elliott at Christmas in 2010, I didn’t know how to rebuild my life but through the love and support of my family, friends and even strangers, I was shown kindness and compassion that money just can’t buy,” said Chris.

“That’s why I set up the chocolate orange challenge after initially planning to do it just once on his anniversary the following year.

Louise and Jason deliver their chocolate oranges to Matthew Sheridan (right).

“Turning all that incredible sadness into something positive fills my heart with hope each year that there is life after loss”

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “We are delighted that Louise and Jason once again decided to support St Luke’s in this way.

“This very special gift means a lot to patients, their families and staff and provides a really tasty touch of Christmas magic.”