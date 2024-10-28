Chris takes on Goodwood challenge to raise cash for St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two legs versus four wheels? It’s not very often that traditional manpower beats the motor.

But when Chris Mohan competed in the Running GP event at the famous Goodwood Motor Circuit, he raised almost £200 for St Luke’s Hospice – and there wasn’t a car in sight!

Chris was running in memory of his grandad Ken Hellewell, who lived with dementia and was a St Luke’s patient towards the end of his life.

“My grandad was very much into his cars and motorsport and would have loved to attend Goodwood circuit so I wanted to raise money for the charity at the circuit which is iconic in the motorsport calendar with a lot of history with it.

Chris competed in the Running GP Goodwood event

“Throughout his illness and especially within his final days St Luke’s were amazing and delivered exceptional care throughout so I wanted to give back something in return.”

St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding commented: “We are always amazed at the many different ways people come up with to raise money for us.

“We thank Chris so much for his enthusiasm and he can be assured that the money he raised will make a real difference to the lives of our patients and their families.”