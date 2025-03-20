Children’s University launch a song packed with inspiration titled "Anything I Want To Be”

Sheffield’s Children's University (CU) have launched a song packed with inspiration titled "Anything I Want To Be”.

The song is a lively, upbeat number that reflects the aims of Children’s University by celebrating the value of enrichment, inspiring young people to pursue their dreams, work hard, and have high aspirations in whatever career path they choose.

Sheffield CU always strives to be as inclusive as possible and regularly works with a wide range of schools, including those which specialise in supporting and educating children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

To enable children with SEND to participate in the song, the CU team approached colleagues leading CU work in the NEXUS academy trust group of schools. A member of staff was able to translate the words of the song into Makaton sign language which features in the video for the song.

The Sheffield Children’s University team have been working with The Sheffield College’s higher education department for the past year on a number of activities, where the concept of the song was born.

The song was written, developed and produced by Ash Muscroft, Music Programme Coordinator and Tutor at The Sheffield College, and Andrew Frost.

After exploring key themes linked to the mission and values of Children's University, they developed and produced the inspiring track, 'Anything I Want To Be', throughout the autumn term.

During a music session in October 2024, the children worked with the college’s staff to help record the brand-new CU song.

Cllr Dawn Dale, Chair of Education, Children and Families policy committee, said:

“Sheffield City Council is incredibly proud to work in partnership with The Sheffield College to create such an inspiring song, ‘Anything I Want To Be’, that captures the spirit of Sheffield Children’s University and encourages children to follow their dreams.

“Inclusivity is one of our core values at the Council, so I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the staff involved in creating this song—especially for thoughtfully incorporating Makaton sign language into the chorus, ensuring it's accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

The official launch of ‘Anything I Want to Be’ took place at the Sheffield CU Gold Awards Ceremony this week (Tuesday 18 March) at Sheffield Hallam University.

There was a live performance of the song by staff from The Sheffield College, and the young award winners, their parents/carers, school staff and the rest of the audience were encouraged to join in singing as well as Makaton signing the chorus.

The song will be officially released by The Sheffield College on major streaming platforms in Spring 2025 and shared across the CU network, including the CU Trust.

"Anything I Want To Be" will serve as an anthem to celebrate Sheffield's children and young people, inspiring them to believe in their potential, pursue their dreams, and reach for ambitious futures.

Ash Muscroft, Music Programme Coordinator and Tutor, The Sheffield College, who teaches music degree students at UC Sheffield, said:

"I hope this new song inspires children to think big, be ambitious and follow their dreams.”

He added: “I feel honoured to have co-written and performed it at such an exciting awards ceremony. It was also great to showcase our brand new state-of-the-art Laney equipment.”

Equipped with the latest industry standard music facilities at Hillsborough Campus, the college has a strong reputation for training the next generation of music industry talent.

Its course offer ranges from vocational diplomas through to foundation and honours degrees in Music Performance and Production at UC Sheffield - the home of university level qualifications at The Sheffield College.