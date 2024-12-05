Children’s hospice brings families together to celebrate Christmas

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has held its annual Christmas parties, bringing together children and their families for a day of celebration, laughter and fun.

The hospice hosted two special parties at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Sheffield for all those children and their families who use its services.

Each event saw 200 people attend and enjoy entertainment provided by a magician, Anna & Elsa from Frozen, the Voice Academy Choir, a DJ and disco, and all rounded off by meeting Santa and his elves in his grotto.

Arzoo Begum and Junaid Akmal, parents to Javeria, 6 and Salahudin, 4, who are both cared for by Bluebell Wood, said: “We truly enjoy ourselves at this event. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the family together and spend quality time.

Arzoo Begum and Junaid Akmal, from Sheffield, with children Javeria, 6, Salahudin, 4, and nephew Rayaan, enjoying some festive fun at the annual Bluebell Wood Children Hospice’s Christmas party.

“We’ve attended for the past three or four years, and it’s a fantastic place to meet new people and connect with others. You get to learn about different families, and most importantly, it’s magical for the children. When the children are happy, we are happy, and that’s what matters most.”

Eve Holroyd, care services Director at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “Our annual Christmas parties really are the highlight of our year. It was such a lovely day and so wonderful for everyone to come together bringing a little joy to the children, their families and also our staff.

“The parties give the opportunity for guests to socialise and meet others with life-limiting conditions and have some traditional festive fun. Christmas is a magical time, but it can often be very difficult for our families.

"For some it may be the last Christmas they have with their child, so although that is always in our thoughts, and we try to make the parties as fun and positive as possible to help create really special memories for all to treasure.

“A huge thanks to everyone who came and made the day happen, including those who provided the entertainment.”

Bluebell Wood, which opened in North Anston, in 2008, cares for babies, children and young people from across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, North Derbyshire and parts of North Lincolnshire whose lives are sadly just too short, both in their own homes and at the hospice.

In addition to clinical care services, it provides a home-from-home for families facing the toughest of times. The team also supports other health care providers in the community and in local hospitals.

It costs almost £6.5m each year to keep the hospice running, with around just 16 percent of funding coming from government and the remaining 84 percent generated by fundraising. All services are completely free to families who are referred to Bluebell Wood.

To donate or find out more, please visit www.bluebellwood.org

If you want to support Bluebell Wood this Christmas you can Recycle Your Christmas Tree with them - Recycle your Christmas Tree with Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.