Charity walk for Kyle

This walk is a distance of around 22 miles, accompanied by family friends Lucie and Steph completed the walk in seven hours.

Lee was raising funds in memory of Kyle with Cardiac Risk in the Young for Heart screening days through C-R-Y with the Kyle Hancock memorial fund in the Hope Valley.

Lee heard about Kyle's story whilst delivering in Bradwell for DPD and approached us to see if he could do something to raise funds for further screening days through C-R-Y.

A sponsored walk was decided on and he set up a go funding page and sponsor forms were distributed around the Hope Valley where Lee delivers. With these and donations and a Easter raffle in Bradwell. He has raised a massive £2500 to date and more coming in.

Kyle was a student at the university of Creative Arts in Farnham Surrey in October of 2011 Kyle passed away aged 18 whilst he was asleep. His passing was down to Sudden Adult Death he had a cardiac arrest in his sleep. He was fit and healthy and nothing wrong with him.

In the UK there are at least 12 a week, apparently fit and healthy young people aged 35 and under die of undiagnosed and heart conditions.

By heart screening 90% of lives can be saved.

It costs £6800 for a heart screening days and 100 young people can be screened in the day.

These screening days are funded totally by charity fund raising like Lee.

We are so grateful to Lee for all his hard work and determination we can't thank him enough and everyone who supported him.