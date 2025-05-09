Charity trolley dash delivers £200 worth of food to Sheffield food bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families in need across Sheffield will benefit from a high-energy Snappy Shopper Store Dash that saw nearly £200 worth of essential groceries donated to a local food bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Cooper, a staff member at the Sheffield S6 Foodbank, sprinted through the aisles of Kal’s Budgens on Wordsworth Drive, Southey Green, in a ‘Supermarket Sweep’-style challenge, filling two baskets with much-needed non-perishable goods. The total value came to £187.42, fully covered by grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feel-good event, held on Thursday, was organised by shop owner Kalpesh Pau in partnership with Snappy Shopper as a way to give back to the local community.

“The families we support are really struggling right now,” said Ben. “We know what’s most in demand and today I made sure to get exactly what they need.”

Joanna Beaver picked up a copy of The Star during her Snappy Shopper Store Dash

The Sheffield S6 Foodbank, based on Vulcan Road, Meadowhall, supports around 500 households each week, providing emergency food parcels to individuals and families experiencing financial hardship. The team also offers wider support services, including help with benefits advice and referrals to local agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local resident Joanna Beaver was also invited to take part in her own store dash as a Snappy Shopper customer. Joanna loaded her basket with £81.10 worth of groceries including a copy of The Star, fresh meat, pizza, tea, cereals and cleaning products - all free of charge.

“We had great fun hosting the dash,” said Kal. “It brought people together and, more importantly, helped at a time when food banks are under huge pressure. Giving back to the community is what we’re all about.”

Kal’s Budgens offers 30 to 60-minute home delivery through the Snappy Shopper app. New customers can currently claim £8 off their first two orders using the code DELIVERY88.

For more information on Sheffield S6 Foodbank, visit https://sheffields6.foodbank.org.uk/.