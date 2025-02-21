Charity supporters gather to kickstart global appeal.

Sheffield churchgoers are inviting people to a Watch Party for the 2025 Christian Aid Changemakers Conference.

The annual event is a chance for supporters to get together to hear about the results from Christian Aid Week 2024, find out about the stories behind this year’s appeal and meet up with other supporters and Christian Aid staff.

Newcomers are also welcome, to find out more about the charity – now in its 80th year - which works with some of the most vulnerable communities around the world, as well as fundraising, and campaigning on issues including climate justice and poverty.

The Changemakers’ Conference, takes place on Saturday, March 8, from 10.30am-1pm, at St John’s Church, Waterloo, London.

Amelia is a farmer from Guatemala who has been working with Christian Aid on ways to combat the climate crisis.

And around the country, people are getting together for watch parties so they can take part via livestream – including the Sheffield supporters who are hosting a party at St Gabriel’s Greystones, Dobbin Hill, Sheffield, S11 7JB.

Christian Aid Church Engagement and Fundraising Officer for the region, Sarah Jane Meyers, explained: “The conference is a chance to encourage and inspire local people and churches who so faithfully support Christian Aid’s work. It’s also a great opportunity for newer supporters to find out a bit more about how they can give, act, and pray during the year.

“As well as meeting and sharing ideas with others, the conference will be an opportunity to hear about Christian Aid Week and the stories of people and partners in Guatemala which will be the focus of this year’s appeal. We will hear from Patrick Watt, Christian Aid’s CEO, and from Gerardo C Tobar, who is the Programme Manager in Guatemala, as well as other staff, who will talk about how people can get involved with fundraising.”

The party is taking place from 10.30am-1.30pm and people can register to attend via www.christianaid.org.uk