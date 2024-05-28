Charity skydive for Barnsley care home staff member terrified of flying

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A CARE HOME staff member with a fear of flying is set to leap from an aeroplane to raise funds for “exciting activities” for her elderly residents.

Rachael Addy, an activities coordinator at Deangate Care Home, in Mapplewell, Barnsley, will be facing her fears with a tandem skydive this summer.

She has raised over £2,000 for the care home’s residents’ fund so far, which goes towards outings to the seaside and Christmas panto, among other trips and events.

She said: “I’m terrified of flying, so that is going to be the worst part for me. The actual jump doesn’t scare me as much.

“I wanted to raise money for our residents, as I feel everyone raises money for specific charities and care homes get overlooked.

“Without important donations to the residents’ fund, through our summer fayre and other fundraisers, we could not do magical activities like having singers and groups performing at Deangate, or going to the Christmas panto, or trips to the seaside.

“So, I thought why not do something big, but never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be doing this.

“I always include our residents in all the mad activity ideas I come up with and it was a resident at Christmas that said I bet Rachael wouldn’t dare jump out of a plane for us. She’s not that crazy surely. So here I am, booked on to a skydive.”

(centre) Rachael Addy, activities coordinator for Deangate Care Home, with residents.

Rachael has since lost a stone and a half in preparation for the skydive, which takes place on Friday, 21st June, in Nottingham. She has also polled residents on what fancy dress she should wear for the occasion – which was decided as Superwoman.

She added: “Everyone is being so brilliant, kind, and generous. Every penny I raise will go to giving residents at Deangate fantastic experiences, such as afternoon tea on a canal boat.

“I’m doing a once in a lifetime jump to enable our residents to do some amazing, exciting once in a lifetime activities. Life is for living.”

Rachael has received donations from various members of the community, including the Staincross Methodist Church.

Globe Holidays has also provided sponsorship and a reduced rate on a coach to take staff, residents, family, and friends to watch the skydive.