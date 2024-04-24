Chapeltown family teams up with football club to raise funds for hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisa Carter, Funeral Arranger at Co-op’s Chapeltown Funeralcare, has raised more than £500 in memory of her grandson, Carter.

After being born with a very rare genetic condition known as sudden infant death with dysgenesis of the testes syndrome (SIDDT), Carter had a life expectancy of just 12 months. He spent much of his life in the intensive care unit of Sheffield Children’s Hospital under the care of its nurses and doctors, until Carter passed away peacefully at only eight months old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a thank-you to the hospital’s ICU team and to raise awareness of Carter’s condition, his family got in touch with Sheffield United FC. The team kindly offered a signed shirt to be raffled and had one of their players draw the lucky winner.

Co-op's Chapletown Sheffield United fundraiser

Lisa said: “All our family are so grateful to everyone at the Sheffield Children’s Hospital. The care Carter received from the wonderful nurses was truly invaluable, so it was important for us to give something back.

“We want Carter to be remembered as the special little boy he was, and we want to make sure families who may be going through a similar situation can receive the same support we had from the hospital.

“More and more families like ours want to honour the memory of their loved ones through fundraising for local charities. We’d like to thank everyone who has donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital and to Sheffield United Football Club for the signed shirt. We look forward to continuing our fundraising efforts later this year and hope to raise even more money for such a great cause.”