Chapeltown bids farewell to fearsome street icon

Chambers Valley Road has lost one of its most recognisable residents - Rufus the cat - who recently passed away peacefully at the ripe old age of 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grey and white outdoor cat with a fiercely independent streak, Rufus was more than just a pet - he was a fixture of the neighbourhood. Known to almost everyone on the Chapeltown estate, Rufus spent most of his life roaming the street, slipping in and out of people’s homes, stealing the odd bit of food, and generally doing things his own way. For two decades, Rufus patrolled the street like he owned it - and in many ways, he did.

Owned by residents Dave and Michelle Fox, Rufus was more of a local celebrity than a typical house cat. Though he often curled up at his owners’ home for a nap or a bit of TV, Rufus truly belonged to the street. He had a reputation - and he earned it. He’d lash out if stroked the wrong way, swipe at passers-by, and was notorious for ambushing unsuspecting dogs from behind bushes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a cat with attitude, charm, and absolutely no interest in your opinion of him. He wasn’t always easy to love - but he was impossible to forget. To some, he was a menace, to others, a legend. But to everyone on the street, Rufus was theirs.

He lived exactly the way he wanted - and really, what more can you ask for?

RIP Rufus. King of Chambers Valley Road.