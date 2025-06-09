Chapeltown bids farewell to fearsome street icon
A grey and white outdoor cat with a fiercely independent streak, Rufus was more than just a pet - he was a fixture of the neighbourhood. Known to almost everyone on the Chapeltown estate, Rufus spent most of his life roaming the street, slipping in and out of people’s homes, stealing the odd bit of food, and generally doing things his own way. For two decades, Rufus patrolled the street like he owned it - and in many ways, he did.
Owned by residents Dave and Michelle Fox, Rufus was more of a local celebrity than a typical house cat. Though he often curled up at his owners’ home for a nap or a bit of TV, Rufus truly belonged to the street. He had a reputation - and he earned it. He’d lash out if stroked the wrong way, swipe at passers-by, and was notorious for ambushing unsuspecting dogs from behind bushes.
He was a cat with attitude, charm, and absolutely no interest in your opinion of him. He wasn’t always easy to love - but he was impossible to forget. To some, he was a menace, to others, a legend. But to everyone on the street, Rufus was theirs.
He lived exactly the way he wanted - and really, what more can you ask for?
RIP Rufus. King of Chambers Valley Road.