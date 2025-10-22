Chair of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals named as a ‘rising star’ by leading health publication

By John Birch
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 07:32 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
The chair of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been named as a ‘rising star’ in the health sector by a top industry publication.

Mahmud Nawaz, who was previously chair of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, was named as one of 14 up and comers in health leadership by the Health Service Journal (HSJ). The HSJ selected the 'rising stars' alongside its list of the top 50 most influential Black, Asian and minority ethnic people in health.

Most Popular

Mahmud is also an NHS Blood and Transplant organ donation ambassador, working to raise awareness after the loss of his wife and the donation of her organs in 2004. In addition to this he has extensive experience from a 20 year career in financial services, as well as charity and non-executive roles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His role as chair at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals involves overseeing the work of the board of directors, providing accountability and strategic leadership and a link to Trust governors and the wider community.

Mahmud Nawazplaceholder image
Mahmud Nawaz

Mahmud said: “I feel privileged to have been recognised alongside many other fantastic health leaders from the NHS and wider health industry. I am fortunate to be part of a fantastic team in Sheffield, and I am committed to using my experience to help us collectively deliver great healthcare for all of our patients and communities.”

Related topics:Health Service JournalSheffield Teaching HospitalsNHSSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice