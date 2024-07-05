CEO of Sheffield business responds to the new Labour government on health and wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dave Capper, CEO of Westfield Health - an international wellbeing provider based in Sheffield, issues his statement to the new Labour parliament and what the UK needs in the next four years to improve people's health and wellbeing:

As we watch the newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer take charge, I am eager to see how their commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of our people will take shape. With an extensive manifesto and plenty of pen to paper, it will be interesting to see how much progress is made in the next four years against these promises.

The UK’s mental health crisis

In Labour’s 2024 manifesto, they committed to solving the UK’s chronic mental health crisis. They claim to work on recruiting 8,500 mental health sector workers and increase investment to guarantee people’s access to these services. It’s no secret that 1.2 million people are on the waiting list for mental health care, and new research has shown that in the last year alone, almost 30% feel their mental health has worsened (Westfield Health, 2024).

Dave Capper, CEO at Westfield Health

It's encouraging to see the new government directly address the staffing shortage that plagues our current system. However, actions speak louder than words. Will this be delivered in a timely fashion? Are these policies enough to support national wellbeing?

As a nation, we need proactive and protective solutions to help the wellbeing crisis. Reactive, ‘stick a band-aid on it’ options just aren’t enough anymore.

Protecting Britain’s lifeline – the NHS

As highly anticipated by voters across the UK, one of Labour’s top priorities is to fix, protect, and improve the NHS. With half of the voters who considered voting Labour claiming the party would be better for the NHS, Labour is now responsible for acting on its healthcare promises.

The party outlined its plan to combat the systemic issues in the NHS, including increased funding and staffing and a £125 million dentistry package to improve access to dentists. Other measures included improving early diagnosis and treatment and developing GP services to guarantee timely access to healthcare for all.

For this to happen, the government must announce its roadmap as early as possible. We’re all concerned about NHS waiting lists and the wellbeing of current healthcare workers. Data from YouGov revealed earlier this year that almost half of frontline staff checked for jobs outside the NHS, with many feeling ‘drained and exhausted’. The new government’s plan to solve the crisis mustn’t add to the burden of NHS workers and should encourage a new way forward for better employee wellbeing.

The growing weight of private healthcare benefits

With rising speculation of Labour’s plans to increase Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) and raise money for the NHS, access to private healthcare is at risk. Currently, people are paying a 12% tax rate on insurance premiums, which could increase further under Labour.

Improvements to NHS services will take time, so it has never been more important for employers to support their people with affordable access to private treatment. In 2024, research showed that access to private healthcare remains one of the most popular benefits among UK workers (Westfield Health).

Non-urgent treatments, injuries and painful conditions can significantly impact overall wellbeing and quality of life. In 2021, this led to employees taking an average of 5.7 days off per year due to sickness. Business health insurance can significantly improve employees’ health security and ensure they get the help they need when they need it most We hope that the new Labour government will consider how private healthcare can work in conjunction with the NHS, rather than against it.

Employee wellbeing needs attention, imminently

In the last year, UK employees’ mental health has worsened; 45% believe productivity has been impacted, and 3 in 4 workers continue to worry about the rising cost of living (Westfield Health, 2024). This calls for intervention and significant support.

Labour's promise to improve workplace conditions and enforce better pay and security is crucial. I’m encouraged by their proposal to ensure secure and fair work conditions and introduce policies to support flexible working and work-life balance.

However, the new government must keep wellbeing at the centre of its policies and actions. The need for proactive policies is critical and shouldn’t slip down the list of priorities. The government must deliver clear policies that are inclusive and accessible for all people, with comprehensive consideration of how their decisions will impact wellbeing, directly and indirectly.