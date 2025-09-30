Central Technology and Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity announce new IT partnership

Central Technology is proud to announce our new partnership with Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, an organisation that plays a vital role in supporting one of the UK’s most respected children’s hospitals.

Having already worked closely for several years, this new partnership is a considered step forward that reflects the strong relationship and trust built between our teams. We are delighted to welcome such an integral part of Sheffield’s community into our growing family of charity and non-profit partners.

At Central Technology, we believe that technology should empower organisations to focus on what matters most. By providing IT support and services to Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, our goal is to help the team continue their incredible work raising funds that directly improve the lives of children, young people, and families.

Ian Snow, CEO of Central Technology remarks, “The Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity is a cause we’re genuinely proud to support. As parents to three boys, my wife and I have visited the hospital many times over the past 20 years, and we’ve always been so lucky and appreciative to have such excellent care close to home.

At Central Technology, our goal is to help the charity team stay focused on what matters most, raising vital funds to support the children and their families. By taking care of their IT needs, we are committed to helping the team work more efficiently to ensure they can spend more time on the things that truly make a difference.”

Gemma Bradley, head of Operations, Trading and Governance at Sheffield Children’s speaks regarding the partnership, “We chose to partner with CT as our IT support provider because they demonstrated a clear commitment to best practice, accountability, and transparency in the way their services are delivered. From the outset, it was important for us to work with an organisation that upholds high professional standards and provides openness around the support we receive.

In addition to this, CT stood out for their ability to go beyond day-to-day IT support by helping us shape and develop a longer-term IT strategy. Their collaborative approach ensures that we are not only receiving reliable technical support but also building a forward-looking plan that aligns with our Charity’s goals and future needs.”

Together, we look forward to building a partnership that goes beyond IT – one that champions community, care, and the positive impact of collaboration.